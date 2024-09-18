Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,670,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 22,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insider Activity at Gevo

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,600 shares of company stock worth $486,431 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Gevo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 128.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 192,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Gevo by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Gevo

Gevo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 10,653,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,040. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.