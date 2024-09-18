GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi Sells 28,862 Shares

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 28,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.47, for a total value of C$1,572,191.07.

On Friday, September 6th, Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 43,931 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.83, for a total transaction of C$2,408,604.94.

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$53.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of C$36.56 and a one year high of C$59.00.

GFL Environmental last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6421021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.90%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

