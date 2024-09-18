Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.21

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.21 and last traded at $108.21, with a volume of 13805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.18.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.