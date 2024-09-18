Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $649.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -631.58%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

