Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 349,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -631.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
