Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 2,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

