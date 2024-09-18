Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,556. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF

Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF ( NASDAQ:CTEC Free Report ) by 1,027.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

