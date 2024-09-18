Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,556. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Tech ETF
Global X Clean Tech ETF Company Profile
The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Clean Tech ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.