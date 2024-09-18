Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.56

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 1639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $675.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,123,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,297,000 after purchasing an additional 401,337 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $1,278,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

