Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.56

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMAGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 1639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $675.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,123,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,297,000 after purchasing an additional 401,337 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $1,278,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.