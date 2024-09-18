Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $807.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.