Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.61

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 227974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

