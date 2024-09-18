Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.99

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 696378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.