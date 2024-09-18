Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 32,860,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Globalstar Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 832,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,933. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. Research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.