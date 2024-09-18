GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,937,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 2,044,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
GoGold Resources Stock Down 5.0 %
GoGold Resources stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.31.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.