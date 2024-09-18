GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,937,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 2,044,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

GoGold Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

GoGold Resources stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

