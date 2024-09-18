Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 3.9% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 473,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,807,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

