Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Short Interest Update

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

GDRZF stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Gold Reserve has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $383.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

