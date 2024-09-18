Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 72395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
