Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Star Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 106,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,990 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 632,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

GODN remained flat at $10.89 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Golden Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

