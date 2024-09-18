Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.09

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 111873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

