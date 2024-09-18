Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.02). 2,783,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,047,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The firm has a market cap of £7.60 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

