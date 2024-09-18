Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

GTIM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 30,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,978. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $30.92 million, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

