Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.15

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Gowest Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$100.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Quintiliani acquired 500,000 shares of Gowest Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

