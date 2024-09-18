Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.84

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
Grafton Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grafton Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Dividend King?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.