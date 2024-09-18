Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$261.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.36 and a 1-year high of C$14.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of C$121.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post 3.4785992 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

