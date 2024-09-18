Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $50,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 8,500 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $50,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,201.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $31,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,873.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,433 shares of company stock valued at $189,581. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GRNT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 452,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Granite Ridge Resources has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $826.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

