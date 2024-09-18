GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,088,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

CONL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,976. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $87.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,224,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at about $533,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

