Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.68

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 739353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

