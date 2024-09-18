Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,535,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 15,311,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,639.9 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

