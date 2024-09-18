Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,535,800 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 15,311,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,639.9 days.
Great Wall Motor Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.
About Great Wall Motor
