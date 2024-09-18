Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading 10.9% Higher

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) were up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). Approximately 171,725,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average daily volume of 15,214,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.46 ($0.07).

A number of analysts have commented on GGP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.83. The company has a market cap of £307.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

