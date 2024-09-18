Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Green Dot Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 464,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,220. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $666.72 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.91.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
