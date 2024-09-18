Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.70

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
