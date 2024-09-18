Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in August

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 537,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Greif Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:GEF traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $62.89. 46,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,732. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.
Greif Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Greif’s payout ratio is 46.45%.
Institutional Trading of Greif
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
View Our Latest Report on Greif
About Greif
Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greif
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.