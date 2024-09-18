Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 220,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 336,365 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. TD Cowen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $11,691,353.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,889,183 shares in the company, valued at $177,781,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grid Dynamics news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 913,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $11,691,353.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,889,183 shares in the company, valued at $177,781,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $31,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,901.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 954,387 shares of company stock worth $12,176,954. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Further Reading

