Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter worth $14,927,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASR stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $290.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,193. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $357.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. The business had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

