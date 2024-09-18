Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.03 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.86%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.