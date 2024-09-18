Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GBOOY opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $56.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $2.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

