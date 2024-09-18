Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 959,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,456,456 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 914,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 149,923 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 92,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

