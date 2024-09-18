Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Up 3.5%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.93. 166,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,451,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after buying an additional 2,984,705 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,093,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 1,914,800 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.3% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 1,198,590 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 993,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.