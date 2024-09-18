Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $4,024,928.64 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GWRE traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $172.41. The stock had a trading volume of 939,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $173.72.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
