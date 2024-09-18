Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.11

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.11 and last traded at $147.01, with a volume of 234954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.04.
Gulfport Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 5.50.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
