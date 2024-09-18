Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 2,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 71,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GYRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

