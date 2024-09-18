H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $579.39 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $598.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.08, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $565.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.37.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

