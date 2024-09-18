Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.25

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.25 and last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 294924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

