Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.44

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 276150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $24,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,164 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

