Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.52

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.52 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 50.50 ($0.67). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 49.15 ($0.65), with a volume of 6,496 shares trading hands.

Hansard Global Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.46 million, a PE ratio of 983.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 17.04.

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

