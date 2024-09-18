Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 504,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 643,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Haoxi Health Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ HAO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. Haoxi Health Technology has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haoxi Health Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haoxi Health Technology stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of Haoxi Health Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

