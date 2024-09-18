Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 2.8%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80. 328,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,950,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 19.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

