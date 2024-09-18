Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.27

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 69369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 259,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 65,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 319,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

