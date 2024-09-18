Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.