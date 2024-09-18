Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 2757824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

Featured Stories

