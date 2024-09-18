HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $403.42

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $403.42 and last traded at $402.89, with a volume of 425499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $394.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.